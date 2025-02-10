Excitement as Mango announces opening date at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon
The wait is almost over as Rushmere Shopping Centre announces that Mango is to open its latest store this week.
The popular Co Armagh shopping centre has revealed the store is due to open on February 14.
It is one of at least 13 new stores to open at the Craigavon shopping complex over the past year with record numbers of visitors attending.
Indeed Rushmere Shopping Centre boasted a 9 million footfall in 2024, breaking all records to become the largest shopping complex of its kind in NI.