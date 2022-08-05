Free family events to be staged in Newtownabbey

The Barnardo’s Thrive Project, based at the Dunanney Centre at Rathcoole’s Rathmullan Drive, aims to “transform outcomes” for children and young people in the estate and nearby Monkstown.

It is a partnership between local parents, schools, community and voluntary organisations and statutory agencies working together to help children and young people in Macedon and Threemilewater District Electoral Areas to “achieve their full potential and have the best start in life”.

On Tuesday, August 9, a free family fun event for parents, children and young people will be held at Newtownabbey Methodist Mission.

Abbey Presbyterian Church. (Pic by Google).

The event, running from 6.30pm until 8.30pm, will feature arts and crafts, sports, messy play, mindfulness and relaxation, along with other activities.

Anyone wishing to attend is reminded that there is no parking available at the Rathcoole Drive venue.

A similar event will be held at Abbey Presbyterian Church in Monkstown on Thursday, August 11. It will also take place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.