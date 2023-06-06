Residents of a Greenisland nursing home were treated like royalty on a visit to the new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park yesterday (Monday).

The garden, recently opened by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, welcomed a party from Knockagh Rise.

Thanking those who made the visit to the Newtownabbey attraction possible, Michaela Chambers, from the nursing home, said: “What a magical place with twirling trees, disappearing bushes, beautiful music and bubbles.

"We really enjoyed our time there and of course a wee ‘99 poke’ afterwards whilst enjoying the beautiful weather and the amazing views over Belfast Lough.

Knockagh Rise residents and some of the people who helped on the visit to the Coronation Garden.

"So many people to thank for their help today - our care assistants Kim Hall and Leigh Montgomery; deputy manager Wendy Turkington, who kept us all under control.

"To our friends at Wilton’s of Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey, Sandra, Ray and Chris, for not only providing us with a limousine but also for the water to keep us hydrated, for helping push our residents, being first class photographers and most of all for making our residents feel like the queens that they are for the day.

"What an amazing gift to our ladies, some of whom remember the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and now able to visit the same place as our present King Charles after watching his coronation also. Finally to the staff at Hazelbank for their help and good humour.”

The touring party taking in the delights of the new garden at Hazelbank Park.

