Larne cadets gain Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award

Cadets Holly Adrian and Ellen Robinson attend Larne Grammar and Cadet Hanah Maxwell attends Larne High.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the expeditions were suspended last year, however this did not deter the three girls, as they continued with their Volunteering, Physical and Skills sections earning them their Bronze Certificates of Recognition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a new aspect to the award and was brought out in response to DofE participants being unable to complete the full award due to the pandemic.

Hanah Maxwell, Holly Adrian and Ellen Robinson.

For part sections of the certificate and award Cadet Holly Adrian collected ring pulls for prosthetic limbs for amputee ex service personnel.

For the same section, Cadet Ellen Robinson delivered supplies to the elderly in the area and Cadet Hanah Maxwell completed her online St John First Aid Award for her skills section.

They got the chance to complete their Bronze DofE Award by completing a two-day expedition in Binevinagh.

Hanah Maxwell said: “We really enjoy doing our Awards through the Army Cadets and I would like to thank our instructors for all their help.”

The DofE scheme is open to young people aged between 14 and 24 and is offered to all cadets in the Army Cadet Force. In order to achieve the award, participants can volunteer in their local community, become fitter, develop new skills, plan, train for and complete an expedition and all can be completed through the Army Cadet Force.

Detachment Commander Sergeant Major Instructor (SMI) John Johnston added: “I’m am so proud of our cadets, as it takes a lot of determination, effort, skill and organisation to gain these awards.”

The three are now progressing onto the Silver level of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and will be guiding the younger cadets who are starting their own Duke of Edinburgh Award journey with Bronze.