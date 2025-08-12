A powerful new play exploring the tragic death of teenager who was fatally struck by a plastic bullet in 1981 comes to the Old Church Centre in Cushendun on August 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old Julie Livingstone was fatally struck by a plastic bullet in 1981.

‘Julie’, written and performed by her niece, award-winning actress Charlotte McCurry, is the latest production from Belfast’s acclaimed Kabosh Theatre Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Told through the eyes of Julie’s sister Bernadette, the play offers a vivid, heart-wrenching account of the events surrounding May 12, 1981, when Julie was shot in the head by a plastic bullet fired from a British Army Saracen while returning home from a local shop.

Playwright and actress Charlotte McCurry at the mural dedicated to her aunt Julie Livingstone. Her play, ‘Julie’ produced by Kabosh Theatre Company will be performed at the Old Church in Cushendun on August 17. CREDIT KELLY PR

She died the following day in hospital. The play blends archive footage, animation, and music to transport audiences back to a time when ordinary life was shaped by extraordinary conflict.

Charlotte McCurry, who consulted closely with family members while writing the script, describes ‘Julie’ as both a personal and emotional journey.

“It feels like a big responsibility because I’m telling my family’s story,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Writing it brought back so many childhood memories – it was like bringing my granny back to life. While it’s not a happy play, I’ve woven humour and warmth into it to reflect Julie’s spirited personality. Comedy and tragedy lived side by side in our family.”

Kabosh Artistic Director Paula McFetridge, who is directing the play, said the story resonates deeply with her.

“Julie was the same age as me, and she was shot just up the road from where I lived. This is a deeply personal story for our community, and it reflects Kabosh’s mission – to open up conversations about the legacy of conflict through honest and courageous storytelling.”

At its heart, Julie is a reflection on grief, injustice, and the long-lasting effects of conflict on families. It explores the enduring pain of loss, the fight for truth, and how memory and love persist through generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades, the Livingstone family has been active in campaigns to ban plastic bullets and to seek justice for Julie. A mural near the site of the shooting serves as a lasting memorial and a reminder of her story.

To book tickets visit https://kabosh.net