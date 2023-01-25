A Northern Ireland schoolboy, who was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2018, has said that being mascot for his beloved Liverpool FC at the weekend was ‘the best day’ of his life.

Dylan Craig (12), was a mascot for Liverpool’s match with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday (January 21).

The Bangor Academy student got to meet players, including James Milner and Mo Salah, as well as manager Jurgen Klopp during his time on Merseyside.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, when he was just seven years old. At present, the average life expectancy for people living with DMD is 27.

Dylan and the other mascots ahead of the match with Chelsea.

Dylan, who plays for the Trailblazers Powerchair Football team in Belfast, has been confined to a wheelchair since January 2022.

Along with his dad Andrew and his uncle, they travelled to England to attend the Premiership clash and thanks to the Mae Murray Foundation in Larne, who provided an all-terrain wheelchair for their trip, Dylan was able to accompany his heroes to the pitch.

Dylan’s mum Michelle said: “The experience was just amazing for Dylan. He got a tour of the ground and they provided him with so much Liverpool merchandise. He got to meet his favourite players and Klopp. Although the game finished 0-0, just for him to be involved was fantastic.

"He went to Florida last year through the charity Dreamflight without his dad and me, just his nurses. He got to swim with dolphins and taste a bit of independence. When we asked him after the match and being mascot, he said the Liverpool experience was the best day of his life. It was better than his time in Florida.”

Dylan pictured at Anfield.

Dylan added: “To see the players in the tunnel and then to hear all the music and the applause as we made our way out, it was just amazing. I’d a brilliant time.”

Kyleigh Lough, Chief Executive of the Mae Murray Foundation stated: “We were delighted to support Dylan by providing him with an all-terrain wheelchair through our Resource Library.

"This free service enables families to borrow expensive equipment as and when it is needed, to try before they buy or to have an unforgettable experience like Dylan.

Dylan with his dad Andrew at the stadium.

