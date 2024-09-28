Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council planners for a new £25m leisure, health and well-being centre in Ballymena.

The proposed facility is earmarked for a site off Demesne Avenue at the St Patrick’s “regeneration site”.

The planned three-storey development will replace the existing Seven Towers Leisure Centre which will be demolished. It is expected to remain operational until the proposed new building is open to the public.

A design and access statement said: “The existing Seven Towers Leisure Centre is no longer fit for purpose. Of particular concern is the existing building’s current lack of disability access. Following analysis of renewal and replacement options, the provision of a new building, on a new site, constituted the most advantageous and value for money option.”

Proposed new Ballymena leisure centre. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The report indicated that a new “priority T-junction” will provide vehicular access off Demesne Avenue, leading to a proposed car park area to the south of the new building.

On the ground floor, there will be a reception area and café with views across to the Ecos Nature Park and toilet facilities. The report states the new leisure, health and well-being centre will have a “strong focus on providing facilities which address the needs of families and children”.

A ‘clip ‘n’ climb space’ will provide an indoor adventure area. A soft play area is proposed which will be available for children and include a separate play space for toddlers.

A four-court sports hall is proposed to accommodate a range of sports with “dry” changing facilities adjacent to the hall.

The main eight-lane swimming pool will be 25 metres long and will feature a moveable floor. A learner pool will also be provided. Within the children’s area, there will be a splash pool and play area. An inflatable course will be provided at times in the main pool for older children.

Within the swimming pool facilities, a unisex “changing village” is proposed, along with a Changing Places room for disabled users and dedicated space for buggy storage for parents with young children. A spa area is also included in plans.

A spin studio with 30 bikes will be located on the first floor. A “state-of-the-art” fitness suite will be installed on the second floor to include bikes, treadmills, rowing machines, weights and exercise equipment.

The former St Patrick’s Barracks was closed by the Ministry of Defence in 2007 and the site was transferred to the Northern Ireland Executive.

Construction work has already commenced on the “regeneration site” with Radius Housing and Northern Regional College schemes, both of which are due to be completed in 2025, the report notes.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter