The Princess Royal is welcomed to Carrickfergus by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell. Picture courtesy of Claire Mcclenaghan.

Princess Anne waved to the crowds who braved the strong wind and downpour to catch a glimpse of the VIP as she arrived at Antrim Street.

The royal visitor, carrying her own umbrella, was welcomed at the entrance to Carrickfergus Civic Centre by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell.

The Princess Royal then met members and leaders of the Sea Cadets who took part in a parade to mark the organisation’s significant milestone. The Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps also mingled with guests at the town centre location.

It was the second royal visit to Carrickfergus in recent weeks. In early October, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed more temperate conditions as they greeted members of the public close to Carrickfergus Castle.