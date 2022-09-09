Queen Elizabeth II: Newtownabbey leisure centres closed

Allen Park, Antrim Forum, Ballyearl, Crumlin Leisure Centre, Sixmile Leisure Centre and the Valley Leisure Centre will be closed on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

Theatre performances and events are also cancelled during the period of mourning.

An online book of condolence has been opened at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/HerMajestyTheQueen

If residents wish to pay their respects in person, books of condolence are available at Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial Park and Mossley Mill Civic Square from 9am to 8pm each day. Floral tributes can also be left at these locations.

The County Antrim Accession Proclamation will be held at Antrim Castle Garden on Sunday, September 11 at 3pm.

The Proclamation will be led by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, The High Sheriff of County Antrim and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. Members of the public are invited and should be in attendance from 2.30pm.

Elected members will be paying tribute to the Queen at a Special Council Meeting on Monday, September 12 at 6.30pm. The meeting will live streamed through the council’s website.