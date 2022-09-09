Queen Elizabeth II: Newtownabbey residents pay tribute to monarch

The Queen, who had reigned for 70 years, passed away in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Following news of her passing, community groups across the region have paid tribute.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Ballyclare-based Erskine and District Community Association said: “With profound sadness we join the rest of the country in mourning.

RATH community group has invited people to pay tribute at their new mural in Rathcoole.

“We have laid a wreath and put the late Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Union flag at half mast in respect of the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Rest easy ma’am. The Queen has died, Long live the King.”

Floral tributes have been placed at a new mural created for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Queens Park area of Glengormley. Sharon McTaggart of the Queens Park Women’s Group said: “Respect shown in Queens Park.”

In Monkstown, members of the Monkstown Community Association paid respects to Her Majesty today (Friday).

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the group said: “This morning, Chair David Mccrea and Vice Chair Mark Cooper of MCA took time to reflect on the sad loss of Her Majesty the Queen.

The Unioin flag is at half mast in the Erskine Park area of Ballyclare.

“Back in June, we unveiled seven decades of devotion and we would invite our community to reflect, pause and lay flowers if they wish. Thank you. God Save The King.”

Members of Rathcoole-based RATH community group have invited members of the public to lay floral tributes at a recently commissioned mural marking the Platinum Jubilee in the estate.

A spokesperson for the group said: “There is a hole in our lives that will never be filled again. We recently opened a Platinum Jubilee mural at Clonmore Green, Rathcoole, BT37 9EE.

“We welcome the local community and further afield to pay their respects and/or lay tributes at the mural. In the near future we will also have a memorial service.

Floral tributes have been laid in Queens Park, Glengormley.

“We at RATH, on behalf of the Rathcoole community, send our deepest condolences to the Royal family. The Queen is dead, God save the King.”