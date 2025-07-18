Tom McKibbin offers to adopt puppy after rescued litter named for top golfers at The Open
Dogs Trust Ballymena reported this week that it had nursed back to health six malnourished puppies that had been found abandoned in Broughshane in June.
And in a nod to The Open championship currently drawing crowds to Portrush, the charity named the cute canines after some top golfing stars – Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Justin Rose.
With one pup already rehomed, media coverage of the rescue drew the attention of Co Antrim golfer Tom. “Following broadcast coverage on the news in Northern Ireland, Tom got in touch to say he is interested in rehoming his namesake, which is an exciting development,” said Dogs Trust.
The puppies are currently listed on the dogs available for rehoming section of the Dogs Trust website, which notes: “After a rough start to life, these pups have bounced back and are ready to find their forever homes!
"They are looking for supportive families who will be happy to encourage them with all their basic training and socialisation. This includes housetraining, so a large, enclosed garden space would be a wonderful help to them with this.”
The puppies could live with other pets, as long as they will be happy to share their space with an energetic puppy, the charity added. “These puppies could potentially live with children, although they may be better suited to a home with slightly older children, especially as they grow,” the charity added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.