Golfer Tom McKibbin has offered to adopt an abandoned puppy that was named after him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in a nod to The Open championship currently drawing crowds to Portrush, the charity named the cute canines after some top golfing stars – Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Justin Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one pup already rehomed, media coverage of the rescue drew the attention of Co Antrim golfer Tom. “Following broadcast coverage on the news in Northern Ireland, Tom got in touch to say he is interested in rehoming his namesake, which is an exciting development,” said Dogs Trust.

One of the rescued puppies. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

The puppies are currently listed on the dogs available for rehoming section of the Dogs Trust website, which notes: “After a rough start to life, these pups have bounced back and are ready to find their forever homes!

"They are looking for supportive families who will be happy to encourage them with all their basic training and socialisation. This includes housetraining, so a large, enclosed garden space would be a wonderful help to them with this.”

The puppies could live with other pets, as long as they will be happy to share their space with an energetic puppy, the charity added. “These puppies could potentially live with children, although they may be better suited to a home with slightly older children, especially as they grow,” the charity added.

If you have a pet story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.