Tributes have been pouring in for Billy Mullen, a co-founder and patron of Lough Neagh Rescue who saved countless lives on the lough over decades, as news of his death is announced.

Hero sailor Billy Mullen BEM, who co founded Lough Neagh Rescue, has died peacefully on January 1, 2024.

William Theodore Cecil (Billy) Mullen, BEM died peacefully at hospital on January 1 surrounded by his loving family.

In a statement this morning Lough Neagh Rescue said: “It is with great sadness that Lough Neagh Rescue announce the death of their patron and co-founder Billy Mullen.

"Billy served in Lough Neagh Rescue for over 25 years and during his time was a long serving Coxswain, saving the lives of countless people. From wiring the first lifeboat in the service and using his wide range of mechanical skills, to training and mentoring other crew, Billy was generous with his time and extensive knowledge to ensure the lifeboat was always fit for service, and the crew under his command would make it safely back to base.

"A leader on the water and on land, Billy also served Lough Neagh Rescue as a training officer, board member and chairperson, and his dedication to saving lives was recognised in 2016 with appointment of the BEM in the New Year Honours list.

"Billy will always be remembered for his cheery smile, humour and calmness under pressure, but most of all his steadfast commitment to the lifeboat service on Lough Neagh, made possible by the support of his wife Anne, to whom we extend our deepest condolences at this difficult time, as well as his sons Finn, Timo and Tam and extended family. Finn and Tam continue to serve as lifeboat crew volunteers.”

Billy retired in July 2014 after 25 years at the helm. The rescue service was founded in July 1989 following the tragic drowning of Portadown builder David Gray Jnr and since has saved hundreds of lives. David had been returning late on a daytrip from Kinnego Marina to Ballyronan with three friends when their vessel ran out of fuel and sank in the middle of the 200 square mile lough.

That night, three survivors were rescued by Kinnego harbour master Paddy Prunty and Kinnego boat yard owner Billy Mullen, following a midnight phone call from the RUC in Lurgan, who had received a mobile phone call from the sinking vessel.

Following the death of his only son, the late David Gray Snr formed Lough Neagh Rescue along with Paddy Prunty and Billy Mullen - in order that other families might not suffer the same awful loss.

On his retirement Billy said: “It’s been a great 25 years and obviously LNR has been a huge part of my life. I have chosen the 4th of July as my official retirement day, as that’s the day this service was born, and it was a turning point for everyone in terms of safety on Lough Neagh.”

Billy Mullen was the much loved and devoted husband of his wife Anne, cherished and devoted father of Finn, Timo and Tam and precious grandpa of Skye, Pixi, Mara and Oran. Much appreciated father-in-law of Katie and Sarah.

His funeral will be on Saturday at Noon on January 6 in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church Portadown, followed by private interment in Kernan Cemetery, Portadown. Family home is strictly private.