Visitors have been advised to avoid the Dark Hedges during and immediately after Storm Amy due to the risk of falling branches or trees.

The advice was issued on Thursday, October 2, by the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust ahead of weather warnings about Storm Amy which is due to cross Northern Ireland on Friday and Saturday, October 3 and 4.

The Trust said: “Staying clear of the area after the storm also avoids hampering any efforts needed to clear the road safety.

"Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust has a historic association with the Dark Hedges site and expanded its work in March when it took over management responsibility from the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust oversight group.

"CCGHT’s previous work at the Dark Hedges has included planting, interpretative signage and tree management with a tree surgeon and arborist as well as online promotion of the site. Replanting was carried out by a tree surgeon working with the Trust both last year and 12 – 15 years ago.

"The Trust is overseeing vital areas of work for the area’s future including the management and maintenance of the Dark Hedges trees, safety and accessibility at the site, impact on residents and the local community and the socio-economic benefits of the attraction.

"The work will begin with a new management plan for the trees as part of an overall Dark Hedges Masterplan. Updates will be released as soon as they are available,” the statement concluded.

The avenue of beech trees known as the Dark Hedges was planted around 1775 as an entrance to nearby Gracehill House.