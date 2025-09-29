Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have been given an update on a £1m revitalisation programme which aims to bring a new lease of life to small areas in the borough’s town centres.

The areas are North End and Harrier Way in Ballyclare; Lough Road car park, Hall’s Entry and Scotch Quarter; Antrim, Farmley Park, Glengormley; Cashels Lane, Randalstown and Crumlin Community Gardens.

The revitalisation scheme will include work to improve the appearance of the area such as the installation or improved street furniture, such as benches, tables, bins; planters and planting scheme; street art installations; along with illuminations and paving.

A workshop on the programme is to be held at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey to give councillors an opportunity to inspect the plans and to have their say. A public consultation is also expected to take place.

It is anticipated that the council’s financial contribution to the refurbishment programme would be approximately £100,000.

A report presented to a recent meeting of the borough council’s Economic Development Committee said that the council is seeking to “transform under-utilised spaces into more vibrant and functional public areas”.

It is hoped this revitalisation work will encourage trade in town centres and visitors to stay longer along with improved safety for pedestrians.

Separately, at the same meeting, committee members were given an update on the Small Settlements Programme which cost almost £1m with funding secured from the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs through the Covid Small Settlements Recovery Fund.

A total of 17 businesses across the borough have benefited from a shop front scheme at a cost of £120,000; an illumination scheme costing £180,000 has seen landmark buildings highlighted in Templepatrick. These included the Castle Upton gatehouse, the Old Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge.

A £483,000 environmental improvement scheme involved the development of new walking and cycling trails, upgraded seating areas, planting, as well as improvements to paving and resurfacing. These upgrades took place at Doagh Square, Templepatrick Roundabout, Anderson Park, and Burnside Riverside Walk and public art costing £126k was installed in Templepatrick, Doagh, and Burnside.