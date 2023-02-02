Translink urge train passengers to allow extra time for journeys on Derry / Londonderry line

Train passengers have been advised of engineering works due to begin soon on the Derry / Londonderry line which will involve closures on stretches of the route.

Translink has confirmed the essential works are planned to be carried out from Saturday, February 11 until Sunday 19 inclusive.

To enable this major upgrade, there will be line closures between Belfast Lanyon Place and Coleraine station (February 11-12) and between Antrim and Coleraine (February 13-19) during the closure period with bus substitution services in place.

There will be no impact on rail services between Derry-Londonderry and Coleraine with normal timetables in place. Scheduled Ulsterbus services will also be operating as per normal.

The works are part of the Cullybackey Area Renewals Project and will see significant upgrades to the track and platform to maintain high quality, safe and attractive rail services.

Translink is urging passengers to plan ahead and check timetables before they travel as minor alterations to services may have been made to accommodate bus substitutions.

Anyone planning to use the train service is advised to check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.

Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: “We have been making significant progress to invest and upgrade the rail network over recent years and this scheme is the next area to benefit from these upgrades. We have been engaging with the local community and passengers on works to date and will continue to do so as we progress. We would like to thank everyone for their support and patience.

Translink’s John Glass Director of Infrastructure with Megan Lutton Project Manager and Kate Finnegan PR Manager at the Cullybackey project announcement in 2021.

"The vast majority of our project works take place at night however, on some occasions line closures are needed to complete the work efficiently and safely. It also reduces the longer-term impact.

“We have carefully planned this closure to coincide with the mid-term school holidays when fewer passengers are travelling, to minimise the overall impact.”

Translink has organised a series of information drop-in events for the public to find out more about the project and travel arrangements.

When are the information days being held?

Antrim Station: Thursday, February 2 – 7.30am – 10.00am.

Ballymoney Station: Thursday, February 2 - 11am – 1pm.

Ballymena Station: Thursday, February 2 – 4pm – 6pm.

North-West Transport Hub: Tuesday, February 7 – 07.30am – 10am.

Cullybackey Community Partnership, Maine Business Centre, 82 Main St: Tuesday, February 7- 1pm – 7pm.

Belfast Lanyon Place Station: Wednesday, February 8 - 7.30am – 10am.

Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre: Wednesday, February 8 – 4pm – 6pm.

"I would like to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works,” John Glass added.