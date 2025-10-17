Northern Ireland Met office weather warning: where and when 30mm of rain expected as transport to be impacted
The Met office has issued a rain warning for parts of Northern Ireland.
The yellow rain warning will be in place from 00:00 to 12:00 on Sunday October 19. The counties affected are County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down.
The warning reads: “Heavy rain affecting Northern Ireland on Saturday night and Sunday morning may cause some impacts.
“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.
“Heavy rain will spread across the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, gradually clearing to the east on Sunday morning. The rain will be heaviest in the southeast, covered by the warning area, where 20-30 mm is expected to accumulate widely. Over the Mournes 60-100 mm could build up, much of this falling in the early hours of Sunday morning.”
Met Office Northern Ireland forecast
Saturday October 18
Rather cloudy but dry by day. Cloud thickening to bring patchy rain to western districts by early evening, which sweeps across all for the evening. South to southeast winds increasing. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Sunday October 19 to Tuesday October 21
Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain throughout the period. Southeast winds strongest Sunday.