Northern Ireland Met office weather warning: where and when 30mm of rain expected as transport to be impacted

By Jessica Martin
Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
Watch the Met Office’s weekend forecast, as a weather warning is issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met office has issued a rain warning for parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow rain warning will be in place from 00:00 to 12:00 on Sunday October 19. The counties affected are County Antrim, County Armagh and County Down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning reads: “Heavy rain affecting Northern Ireland on Saturday night and Sunday morning may cause some impacts.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.

“Heavy rain will spread across the whole of Northern Ireland on Saturday night, gradually clearing to the east on Sunday morning. The rain will be heaviest in the southeast, covered by the warning area, where 20-30 mm is expected to accumulate widely. Over the Mournes 60-100 mm could build up, much of this falling in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

A Met Office map shows where in Northern Ireland a yellow rain warning will be in place from 00:00 to 12:00 on Sunday October 19.placeholder image
A Met Office map shows where in Northern Ireland a yellow rain warning will be in place from 00:00 to 12:00 on Sunday October 19. | Met Office

Met Office Northern Ireland forecast

Saturday October 18

Rather cloudy but dry by day. Cloud thickening to bring patchy rain to western districts by early evening, which sweeps across all for the evening. South to southeast winds increasing. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Sunday October 19 to Tuesday October 21

Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain throughout the period. Southeast winds strongest Sunday.

Related topics:Northern IrelandTrain servicesFloodingMet OfficeVideo
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice