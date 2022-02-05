How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Portadown 0

87: GOAL - O'Donnell cross field pass finds Carson who lashes the ball home from just inside the box

78: Kane dinks a delightful to the back post but substitute McLaughlin crashes a header against the upright

69: Teggart curls another effort inches past the far post

Josh Carson celebrates after his goal sealed the win for Coleraine

60: GOAL - Kane heads the ball in after the visitors had half cleared a Glackin corner, the Ports protest as keeper Barr was involved in an altercation with Mitchell on the goal line

53: Deane scrambles across his goal to push away a Conaty drive. From the resulting corner Teggart fails to convert at the back post

51: O'Donnell's header from a Glackin corner is blocked on the line

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Portadown 0

45+1: Barr produces a great save to palm away a low drive from Mitchell after a free kick was awarded on the edge of the box

43: Salley picks up possession outside the box before testing Deane with a powerful effort, which Deane tips over

40: Shevlin fires another chance over the bar from a Glackin cross

37: Mitchell drives a low cross in towards the near post but Shevlin fires wide

35: Mitchell tries his luck from 30 yards but Barr manages to parry the shot away

21: Glackin whips the ball in after a short corner routine, but Mitchell heads over from close range

18: Stedman slips a pass in for Teggart, who lets fly from 25 yards with the ball clipping the top of the bar

13: Long clearance by Barr is held up by Salley, Deane came off his but the striker's lob sails over the bar

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin (McLaughlin 77), Mitchell (Allen 71), Shevlin (McKendry 72).

Subs: Gallagher, Wilson, Traynor, Kelly.

Portadown: Barr, Hall, Finnegan, McKeown (Beverland 64), Salley, Conaty (Glenfield 88), Teggart, J Doherty, Stedman (Lavery 88), Mashigo, Chatee (Dugan 74).

Subs: H Doherty, Tipton, Murphy.