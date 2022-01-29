How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Linfield 0

85: GOAL - Deane somehow claws out Clarke's corner kick from under the bar, Coleraine break away and Jarvis tees up Glackin to smashes home the third

75: GOAL - Lowry threads the ball through to Shevlin, who produces a superb turn and finish to double the hosts' advantage

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

70: New signing Mitchell enters the fray to make his debut for Coleraine

Matthew Shevlin celebrates after putting Coleraine 2-0 ahead

67: Millar whips a good ball towards the back post for Devine, but the striker can't get enough power on his header and Deane claims easily

62: Stewart latches on to a McClean flick on in the box, but his shot was block by a last-ditch tackle from Jarvis

60: Callacher glances a header wide from a McClean free kick

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 1 Linfield 0

39: Millar finds some space 25 yards out but his low shot is gathered by Deane

27: Callacher then holds on to the ball too long in the penalty area allowing Allen to close him down and Johns again has to rush a clearance as Glackin closes in

22: A slack back pass from Mulgrew is almost chased down by Lowry, but Johns just manages to get the ball away from the midfielder

18: Roscoe connects with Millar's corner but can only head over the bar

11: GOAL - Kane steps up to fire home his third goal of the season

10: Referee Stephen Gregg points to the spot after Devine is adjudged to have handled Shevlin's shot

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, O'Donnell, Mullan, Brown, Carson, Lowry, Jarvis, Glackin (Wilson 90+2), Allen (Mitchell 70), Shevlin (McKendry 83).

Subs: Gallagher, McLaughlin, Bradley, Traynor.

Linfield: Johns, Newberry (A Clarke 78), M Clarke, Roscoe, Callacher, Mulgrew, Fallon, McClean (McKee 71), Stewart (Pepper 77), Millar, Devine.