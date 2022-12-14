A new mural paying homage to ‘iconic’ boxers Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor has been unveiled at Antrim Boxing Club.

The mural on Durnish Road, which was created by artist Visual Waste aka Dean Kane, was jointly funded through NIHE’s community involvement grant and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council with the aim of broader environmental improvements, promoting diversity within the sport and raising aspirations within the Springfarm and wider community.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton said: “I’m delighted to be featured in this mural and hope it can inspire young people in Antrim and beyond to get involved in sport. Growing up in Tiger’s Bay, boxing kept me out of trouble.

“I’ve no doubt things could’ve been different for me if it wasn’t for boxing. Getting involved in sport can change your life and I’d urge anyone to get involved. Well done to the Housing Executive and the council for funding this.”

Members of Antrim Boxing Club at the mural by Visual Waste on Durnish Road.

Kane added: “This was a challenging piece due to the cold weather, the paint doesn’t always adhere well in these conditions but we got there in the end.

“I’m delighted with how it turned out and pleased to be part of this project which helps promote sport in the community. Thanks to funding from our partners for helping to make it possible.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Stephen Gamble explained: “Dean’s artwork has improved the area and it’s great to see two heroes of sport featured on the wall.

“We are proud to have been involved with helping Antrim Boxing Club and the local community and hope that this mural gives young people in the area something positive to aspire to when they see Carl and Katie up there.”

Antrim Boxing Club’s new mural featuring Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor.

A spokesperson for Antrim Boxing Club stated: “Antrim Boxing Club, in conjunction with the Springfarm community, would like to thank our funding partners, the Housing Executive, the Executive Office, T:BUC and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, for helping to deliver this fantastic project which is part of ongoing environmental improvements within the community.

“We also wish to thank Dean for his imagination and hard work in bringing this design to life.

