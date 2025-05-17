BGT fans could get caught out by ITV’s schedule change 😱

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BGT has been forced to delay its latest semi-final.

ITV has pulled it from its usual Saturday evening spot.

But when will the next live show be on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent fans are being reminded that the show’s latest semi-final has been delayed. Viewers tuning in tonight expecting to catch the long-running competition series are in for a rude surprise.

ITV has been forced into a last minute reshuffle of its schedule - due once again to live sports. It has resulted in BGT being bumped from its usual Saturday night spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will Britain’s Got Talent be on TV this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is BGT’s next semi-final not on today?

Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The fourth live show will not take place tonight (May 17) as many viewers might expect. Britain’s Got Talent has been airing on Saturday evenings since it returned back in early February.

However due to ITV carrying live coverage of the 2025 FA Cup final, it has prompted the broadcaster into a rejig of its schedule. The match has the potential for extra time and even penalties, if needed, and as such it is hard to plan a live episode around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But viewers don’t have to wait long for the fourth BGT semi-final - as a new date has been confirmed.

When is the BGT semi-final on TV this weekend?

ITV has confirmed the new date for the latest Britain’s Got Talent semi-final. It is set to go ahead in just 24 hours time and will be broadcast tomorrow (May 18).

BGT is due to start at 7pm on Sunday evening and will once again run for approximately two hours. It will be followed by the new crime series Code of Silence at 9pm.

The show has spread its live shows out across the space of a month and more, instead of on consecutive nights over the course of a week. The fifth and final semi is expected to take place next weekend (May 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens with its earliest ever start back in February - which was sparked by Saturday Night Takeaway’s current hiatus. ITV has extended the competition show’s run to compensate for the absence of the usual late winter/ early spring favourite.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.