Sentry Hill Historic House in Newtownabbey to host Edwardian Easter Fair
On display in the historic farmhouse will be heritage crafts including weaving, spinning and Edwardian food tasting.
Visitors will also be able to experience the living history of the house, with the opportunity to meet characters from the McKinney family and try on Edwardian dress.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "On top of this there will be vintage fairground and Easter games in the garden including an egg hunt. Craft activities for the children will also run alongside.
"On display will be a special exhibition of early photography drawn from the extensive archive of material held in Sentry Hill. It will show early Calotype, collodion and Carte-de-visite photographic prints, capturing both life at Sentry Hill and life in the borough as a whole."
There will be traditional music in the garden from Willie Drennan and Friends, with entertainment from Ballyduff Silver Band later in the afternoon.
An afternoon tea tent of refreshments will be available at the event, with teas, coffees and cold drinks as well as scones and traybakes.
Tickets for the event at available on the Theatre at the Mill website and are priced at £6.50 each.
Meanwhile, dates have been announced for this year's European Heritage Open Days (EHOD), with venues invited to register to host an event.
An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings and is taking place this year on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.
