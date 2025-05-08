Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Great British Menu finalist, Stevie McCarry, has hosted a successful cooking session at North West Regional College (NWRC) to mark International Stop Food Waste Day 2025.

A renowned seafood chef, McCarry was invited by NWRC to deliver an interactive two-hour workshop focused on sustainable cooking practices.

Demonstrating nose-to-tail and fin-to-gill techniques, he showed how commonly discarded ingredients can be transformed into delicious, innovative dishes, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Attendees, including staff, students, and special guests, had the opportunity to taste the creations and experience how sustainability and flavour can go hand in hand.

Dr. Lynda Hegarty and Peter Wisener, Head of Faculty, NWRC, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Councillor, Lilian Seenoi Barr, Chef Stevie McCarry, and Francine Moran, NWRC’s Principal Lecturer in Sustainability and Social Responsibility. (pic Martin McKeown)

During the event Stevie prepared schnitzel and fish stew and talked about issues that affect local food and produce including financial, ecological and social sustainability. He also revealed his passion for foraging for local ingredients, as well as making strong connections with local fishermen and local ingredient suppliers.

Francine Moran, NWRC’s Principal Lecturer in Sustainability and Social Responsibility, highlighted the significance of the event: “This cooking demonstration is an important part of the College’s Sustainability Calendar as we continue to raise awareness and drive action on key environmental issues.

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Councillor, Lilian Seenoi Barr, as well as our staff, students, and guests, to join us in tackling the global challenge of food waste which impacts our planet, communities, and future generations.

“Food waste is a critical issue, with one-third of all food produced globally lost or wasted each year. This not only wastes precious resources but also contributes significantly to climate change.”

She added: “We were excited to welcome Stevie McCarry, recently named Best Chef in Ulster at the Food & Wine Awards 2023. Stevie’s passion for sustainability shines through his innovative cooking ethos, making the most of every part of the produce, whether from land or sea, and championing locally sourced ingredients.

"His approach blends modern techniques with traditional Irish recipes, creating seasonal menus based on the freshest local catch. This event is more than just a culinary experience. It’s a chance to gain practical tips to reduce food waste in kitchens, discover creative uses for all parts of produce, and join a global movement dedicated to building more sustainable food systems.”