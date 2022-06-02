Loading...
Nigel Currie and Wendy Graham captured at the night out in the Glenavon House Hotel .
Nigel Currie and Wendy Graham captured at the night out in the Glenavon House Hotel .

12 pictures to take you back to a night out in the Glenavon House Hotel in 2007

Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has unearthed this collection of photos from Cookstown Rotary Club May Ball held in Glenavon House Hotel back in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:54 pm

It looks like a good night was had by all.

See if you can spot any faces you recognise.

WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...

9 photos of Mid Ulster folk working up a sweat in 2010

10 pictures to remind you of a cracking Easter back in 2007

11 photos of a great night of celebration in Cookstown in 2007

10 pictures to take you back to a fundraising breakfast in Maghera in 2007

16 pictures of a Mid Ulster fundraising night out in 2007

13 pictures of a big night out in Ballyronan in 2007

9 pictures to bring back happy memories of classroom fun in Maghera in 2010

11 pictures that take you back to a night out in the Greenvale Hotel in 2007

1.

Pictured at the May Ball held in the Glenavon House Hotel in 2007 were Keith and Linda Burrows and Charmine and Johnston Bell.

Photo Sales

2.

Members of the Burrows family who attended the Rotary Club night out - Natalie, Maureen, Linda, Jim, Keith and Jamie.

Photo Sales

3.

In attendance at the Cookstown Rotary Club May Ball in 2007 were Martin and Christina Donaghy and Rona and Peter Quinn.

Photo Sales

4.

Lining up for our lensman at the Cookstown Rotary Club May Ball in 2007 were Dorothy and David Lyttle, Carol and Alastair Laird, Diane and Alastair McIvor and Catherine and Paul Iwrin.

Photo Sales
Maghera
Next Page
Page 1 of 3