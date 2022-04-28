Loading...
Among those who attended the Derryloran Parish Church Bowling Club annual presentation dinner.
13 pictures to bring back memories of a night out in Cookstown in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the Mid Ulster Mail archive.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:35 pm

Pictured here are those attending the Derryloran Bowling Club presentation night in 2007 in the Royal Hotel.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

1.

Derryloran bowls ladies singles winner Detie Young receives her prize from Janet Porteus.

2.

James Rippey hands over the Derryloran Parish Church Bowling Club men’s singles runner-up trophy to Gordon Johnston.

3.

Enjoying the bowling club presentation dinner in 2007.

4.

Janet Porteus presents the Derryloran ladies bowls pairs winners' trophy to Tillie Dardis and Joan Carson.

