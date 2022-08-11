Richard Donagh checks out the age of this horse at the Moneymore Horse Fair.
14 pictures to bring back memories of Moneymore Horse Fair in 2007

Our latest dip into the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered this selection of great pictures from Moneymore Horse Fair in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:35 pm

It looked like a good day out for all the family and of course, the opportunity to check out the many horses and ponies on show.

Check out this gallery and see if you spot anyone you know.

Harry Evans, Grace Doyle and Nathan Evans pose for our lensman at the annual Moneymore Horse Fair in 2007.

A smiling Chloe Coulter with her pony Barney pictured at the annual Moneymore horse fair held in 2007.

Oisin and Tony Lavery pictured at the fair.

Lynette Robinson and Raymond Scullion have a smile for camera.

