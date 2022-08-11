14 pictures to bring back memories of Moneymore Horse Fair in 2007

It looked like a good day out for all the family and of course, the opportunity to check out the many horses and ponies on show.

Check out this gallery and see if you spot anyone you know.

1. Harry Evans, Grace Doyle and Nathan Evans pose for our lensman at the annual Moneymore Horse Fair in 2007.

2. A smiling Chloe Coulter with her pony Barney pictured at the annual Moneymore horse fair held in 2007.

3. Oisin and Tony Lavery pictured at the fair.

4. Lynette Robinson and Raymond Scullion have a smile for camera.