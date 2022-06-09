Loading...

Sex in the City 2 party pictures bring back memories from 2010

A Sex in the City 2 pre-show party in Mint Cafe Bar in Cookstown back in 2010 looked liked it was the ideal opportunity to get all dressed up.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:32 pm
Sarah Jane Campbell of Blush adds a little lip gloss to Deirdre McCrystal during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010.
Sarah Jane Campbell of Blush adds a little lip gloss to Deirdre McCrystal during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010.

These pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archive show some of those who enjoyed the night out.

See if you can spot anyone you know.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...

Smiles all round from Aine McCracken, Rhonda Darragh, Eimear Hancock and Sinead Crooks.

9 photos of Mid Ulster folk working up a sweat in 2010

10 pictures to remind you of a cracking Easter back in 2007

11 photos of a great night of celebration in Cookstown in 2007

10 pictures to take you back to a fundraising breakfast in Maghera in 2007

Lisa, Paula and Catherine smile for the camera at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party.

16 pictures of a Mid Ulster fundraising night out in 2007

13 pictures of a big night out in Ballyronan in 2007

9 pictures to bring back happy memories of classroom fun in Maghera in 2010

11 pictures that take you back to a night out in the Greenvale Hotel in 2007

Enjoying the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar were Andrea, Joanne, Mairead and Laura.
Enjoying cocktails during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010 were Francesca, Aideen, Julie Ann and Siobhan.
Sarah Jane Campbell and Louise Hunter of Blush had a smile for the camera at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party.
Enjoying the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar were Laura Kempton and Joanna Watt.
Cathal McFlynn and Matthew Campbell who were on hand with tasty cocktails during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010.
Claire and Adrianne at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in Cookstown.
Anne, Margaret and Marie who had a great night at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar, Cookstown in 2010.
Maghera