Sex in the City 2 party pictures bring back memories from 2010

Sarah Jane Campbell of Blush adds a little lip gloss to Deirdre McCrystal during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010.
These pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archive show some of those who enjoyed the night out.
See if you can spot anyone you know.
Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter
WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...
Smiles all round from Aine McCracken, Rhonda Darragh, Eimear Hancock and Sinead Crooks. Lisa, Paula and Catherine smile for the camera at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party. Enjoying the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar were Andrea, Joanne, Mairead and Laura. Enjoying cocktails during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010 were Francesca, Aideen, Julie Ann and Siobhan. Sarah Jane Campbell and Louise Hunter of Blush had a smile for the camera at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party. Enjoying the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar were Laura Kempton and Joanna Watt. Cathal McFlynn and Matthew Campbell who were on hand with tasty cocktails during the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in 2010. Claire and Adrianne at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar in Cookstown. Anne, Margaret and Marie who had a great night at the Sex and the City 2 pre-show party held in the Mint Cafe Bar, Cookstown in 2010.