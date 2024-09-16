Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men are in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital following a ‘serious’ road crash in Co Armagh.

It is understood both men were driving two separate vehicles when the collision occurred on the Cladymiltown Road near Markethill on Sunday evening.

PSNI seeking information following a serious crash in Co Armagh.

Describing it as a ‘serious’ road traffic collision, the PSNI appealled for information.

Sergeant Doherty said: “Just before 10.45pm we received a report that two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Touran and a blue Volkswagen Jetta, had been involved in a collision on the Cladymilltown Road.

"“Officers attended along with emergency services colleagues and the drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital. Both men remain in a critical condition at this time.

"There were no passengers in either vehicle. The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1729 of 15/09/24.”