Funeral Mass for brave Magherafelt schoolboy Tony Fitzpatrick to take place on Sunday

Nine-year-old Tony Fitzpatrick who died on Friday. Credit: Supplied

The funeral of nine-year-old Tony Fitzpatrick who sadly passed away after a brave battle against an aggressive and rare form of cancer, will take place on Sunday.

The Magherafelt schoolboy who died on Friday, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour just six months ago.

His family were informed days after he underwent emergency surgery that the tumour was a Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community rallied around the Fitzpatrick family and a Go Fund Me page was set up to raise money for alternative treatments for the youngster. It has raised almost £300,000.

Tony was a sports lover with a passion for GAA football and had been a keen member of O'Donovan Rossa Club in Magherafelt.

He was a Liverpool FC supporter and played for Moyola Park in Castledawson.

A funeral notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors website reads: "Tony R.I.P., aged 9, beloved son of Darren and Mary and loving brother of Maggie and Katie. Funeral from his home 16 Oakvale Manor on Sunday at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Forever loved by his mother, father, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and so many friends. Everyone welcome at his home on Saturday from 10.00am to 10.00pm and Sunday from 10.00am to 12.00noon. For those attending the funeral can you please wear his clubs and school colours Red and White or Blue and Yellow . Family flowers only.

Angel sent by God to Guide me

Be my light and walk beside me

Be my guardian and protect me

On the path of life direct me."