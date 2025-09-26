Police have made a fresh appeal in the hope of locating a long-term missing person last seen following his release from Maghaberry Prison.

Peter Quigley was last seen when he was dropped off at Moira train station at approximately 11am on September 26, 2013 by prison staff following his release that same morning.

He had spent time in and out of prison in relation to theft and other similar offences from 2009 up until his release.

On the 12th anniversary of Peter’s disappearance, police have issued a renewed appeal as there have been no confirmed sightings of him since 2013.

Peter Quigley. Picture: released by PSNI

Detective Inspector Eakin said: “Peter, who would now be 43 years old, was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoody, blue sweatshirt and grey three-quarter length trousers with dark-coloured shoes and socks.

"Although Peter had some money on his person at the time of his disappearance, he is not believed to have had a mobile phone or access to any vehicles.”

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, with short dirty fair-coloured hair, blue eyes, and a large burn scar on his right knee.

Peter is of medium build and also speaks with a strong London accent where he was born and lived for a number of years in the Heathrow area.

"His last address was in the Newry area where he lived from 2009 prior to his disappearance in 2013. He was also known to frequent the Belfast city centre area,” continued Det Insp Eakin.

"Understandably, Peter’s family are eager for any information regarding his whereabouts and welfare. He is described as a quiet man and not known to be outwardly sociable and was known to struggle with his mental health.

"Twelve years have now passed since Peter’s disappearance and we are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen him since this time, may have met him whilst he was in Maghaberry Prison, or know of his current whereabouts, to contact us 101 quoting reference number 797 07/11/13.

"Regardless of how small, or insignificant you think the information you have is, it could potentially help our investigation greatly.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/