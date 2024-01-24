Sauna master rises to the top of a steam-powered career at Galgorm’s Thermal Spa Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is method in what some may see as madness however, as Sauna Master Pavel is using the towel’s movement to help waft oil infused hot air around the room.

This technique is known as the Aufguss ritual and is a 15-minute theatre show for the senses.

During the ritual, essential oils including eucalyptus, lavender and peppermint are diffused into the hot, dry air of the sauna, helping to leave those inside feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Having been flown to the likes of Germany, Holland, Hungary and Romania for training, Pavel has put in the hard yards honing his craft. His impressive skills were formally recognised last May when Pavel was crowned the UK’s first Aufguss champion.

However, life as a highly skilled Sauna Master was not always the goal for this 26-year-old.

While studying sports science, Pavel spent 18 months working in construction before his mother, who also works at Galgorm, suggested he apply for weekend work at the resort.

“I started at Galgorm about eight years ago on the hotel reception,” recalls Pavel. “I was there for four or five months before I became a concierge for about a year. While in this role I noticed the fitness suite was being opened and thought working in there would allow me to use skills from my studies.

“At this point Galgorm were already offering the Aufguss ritual and I happened to be walking past the sauna one day as a ritual was underway. I saw the Sauna Master waving the towel and I was left wondering what was going on.

“I think the Sauna Master must have seen my face as he came out and asked if I wanted to try it, so I gave it a go. To be honest, from that moment I haven’t looked back, and I have been trying to learn as much as I can and improve my technique ever since.”

Keen to encourage his growth and development, Galgorm sent Pavel to the Aqua Dome in the Austrian Tyrol to learn the different techniques required of a Sauna Master, including tips to ensure his body would adjust to the heat it is exposed to on a daily basis.

“The first time I performed a ritual, the heat of the sauna really hit me,” said Pavel.

“It did take a bit of getting used to, but I was told to prepare for this and after a while, my body adjusted and I really enjoy doing it now.

“I know people in Northern Ireland may not think of the Aufguss ritual when they think of the sauna but the smiles and the kind words that usually follow really do make my day.

“I find lots of people who were maybe a bit unsure at the start come up to me at the end and ask lots of questions. It shows they have enjoyed it and we do get people coming back again which is always great to see.”

For those thinking of following in Pavel’s footsteps, the Sauna Master couldn’t be more encouraging and enthusiastic about the “limitless opportunities” in the hospitality industry.

“I have travelled so much because of this job and I don’t think people really appreciate how you could come in to work in the hotel one day, see something else you might be interested in doing and end up doing it.

“There are so many avenues for growth in the hospitality industry, it’s really easy to see how you can get the career you want here.”