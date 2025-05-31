Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week
MOYLE AREA: Road closure.
Road closure required from 7am on Monday, June 2 until 7pm on Friday, June 20 for surface dressing for SDNI Contract.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Diversion route will be signposted.
Roads that will be closed are Pharis Road, Glendun Road, Bregagh Road, Friary Road, Moycraig Road and Lisnagat Road.
B0145, Ballaghmore Road, PORTBALLINTRAE: Road closure from Bayhead Road to Dunluce Road.
Road closure required from 8am on Monday, June 2 until 6pm on Friday, June 6 for resurfacing works.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via B0145 Bayhead Road, A3002 Dunluce Road.
A0026, Frosses Road, CLOUGHMILLS: Lane closure from Lisnasoo Road to Drones roundabout,
Lane closure required from 10pm on Thursday, June 5 until 6am on Friday, June 6 for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.
Closure to operate: Overnight only.
A0026, Lodge Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from junction with Lodge Park to 200m northwest of junction with Lodge Park.
Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, June 2 for NIE overhead line work.
A6 (Eastbound), DUNGIVEN: Road closure from Baranailt Road turn off to Glenshane Roundabout, Dungiven.
Road closure required from 9pm on Tuesday, June 3 until 6am on Wednesday, June 4 for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.
Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: Baranailt Road, Foreglen Road, Main Street, Chapel Road.
A6 (Westbound), DUNGIVEN: Road closure from Baranailt Road turn off to Glenshane Roundabout, Dungiven.
Road closure required from 9pm on Monday, June 2 until 6am on Tuesday, June 3 for DFI Roads maintenance scheme.
Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: Baranailt Road, Foreglen Road, Main Street, Chapel Road.
U3327, Gortycavan Road, ARTICLAVE: Road closure from Windyhill Road to Blakes Road.
Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, June 2 for Openreach new connection for customer.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: U3328 Blakes Road, B0201 Windyhill Road.
A0054, Agivey Road, KILREA: Lane closure from Drumeil Road to Mullaghinch Road.
Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Wednesday, June 4 to replace pole.
U4122, New Road, DUNLOY: Road closure from Bridge Road unction to Bellaghy Road junction.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, June 4 for NIE tree cutting.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U4122 New Road, U4120 Bridge Road, C0089 Tulaghans Road, B0016 Bellaghy Road.
U6001, Church Bay RATHLIN: Road closure from the Writers Chair to pumping station.
Road closure required until July 25 for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.
A0026, Bannfield Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Kwik Fit Coleraine entrance to No.32 Hanover Place.
Lane closure required from 9.30am on Monday, June 2 until 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 to raise existing buried manhole and replace cover and frame.
U3508, Screen Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from junction with Laurel Hill Road to junction with Strand Road.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Tuesday, June 3 for NIE overhead line work.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U3508 Laurel Hill Road, U3508 Kyles Brae, U3508 Shuttle Hill, U3508 Strand Road.
U3519, The Boulevard, COLERAINE: Road closure from A32 Portstewart Road to junction with A29 Portrush Road.
Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Thursday, June 5 for NIE overhead line work.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Portstewart Road, A0029 Portrush Road.
U3536, Central Avenue, PORTSTEWART: Road closure from Portmore Road to York Avenue.
Road closure required from Monday, May 26 at 8am until Friday, June 6 at 4pm for sewer connection to new hotel.
Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via A3002 Portmore Road, U3536 The Hill, U3536 Harryville, U3536 Old Coach Road, U3536 Central Avenue.
A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.
Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.
A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.
Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.