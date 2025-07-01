The funny man has a tour due to start soon - but his forthcoming book is set to be a huge success | Getty Images

Peter Kay's long-awaited new book is coming

Comedy icon Peter Kay is finally back on the circuit, with a tour announced this summer, and an autobiographical book on the way.

Tickets for many of his shows have sold out, but the book will launch in October - and it's set to be a belter.

Described as a "twelve-month subscription to Peter's memories and meanderings across the calendar year", the book will explore his comings and goings in a typically hilarious way.

From hitting the gym in January, falling in love in February and a nostalgic trip to Ireland at Easter, to buying his first house in May, fans of Peter Kay will love being part of a busy 12 months.

Pre-orders for the hardcover edition cost £19.99, and there's a Kindle Edition at £10.99, but Peter's unmistakable northern intonation will be gracing the audiobook, which launches at the same time.

