Countdown is on to 15th year of Stendahl Festival

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:52 BST

The countdown is on – Stendahl Festival returns in just two weeks to celebrate its 15th birthday!

The festival at Ballymully outside Limavady boasts eight stages spread across the main arena, woodlands and Karma Valley.

Running from July 4-6, the programme is packed with an amazing array of performances, art, workshops, and activities for all ages.

The theme for ‘Chapter 15’ of Stendahl is ‘Crystal Clear’.

Limavady's Stendahl Festival returns for its 15th year. Credit Stendahlplaceholder image
Limavady's Stendahl Festival returns for its 15th year. Credit Stendahl

Headline acts for the 15th anniversary of the festival are Lightning Seeds, Kate Nash and Joshua Burnside while comedy lovers can look forward to headliner Ed Byrne as well as local comedian Emer Maguire.

All tastes of music are catered for with acts including Lisa McHugh, Inishowen Gospel Choir, Realta, Cello Fella and many many more.

The Family Programme includes Stendahl Circus Cabaret, Tumble Circus, Football Freestyler Sam Madden, magic show, Bollywood dance and Echo Echo Dance Theatre.

For more information on acts and tickets, log onto www.stendahlfestival.com

