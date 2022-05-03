Lisburn will be awash with colour for this year’s Mayor’s Parade

Pictured at the launch of the 2022 Lisburn Castlereagh Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day with ‘Rainbows and Umbrellas, Brighter Days Ahead! are: the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin; Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair; pupils from Friends School Prep Department who are taking part in the event on the 7th May and alpacas Jo and Andy from Phils Farm who will be in Wallace Park on the day.

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day combines the dazzling spectacle of the UK and Ireland’s most celebrated carnival acts and a host of fabulous entertainment experiences.

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, said: “Once again, young people from local schools and our community will be joining in on the fun and the contents of both the Parade and Fun Day will be the most exciting, eye catching and entertaining yet! I am proud this top cultural community event will also help raise funds for my Mayoral Charities, ADD NI and MACS which help young people across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade sets off from Island Arts Centre at 1pm and sweeps its way through Lisburn City Centre via Queen’s Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Place, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Belfast Road and Seymour Street before returning to Island Civic Centre via Queen’s Road.

The Family Fun Day The beautiful backdrop of Wallace Park will host the ever popular Family Fun Day from 12.00 noon – 5.00pm. There will be music from Pilgrim Street, Anna’s Number, Eddie Booth and Lana Del Rich, as well as a busy programme for families to enjoy will include pony rides with Phil’s Farm, bouncy castles, kiddies’ rides, face painters and craft workshops.

Enjoy the excitement of the fun fair rides, assault course activities, and enjoy a spectacular vista over the surrounding area and view the parade travelling through the park from the ‘Big Wheel’.

Car enthusiasts can get close to a cavalcade of retro cars, fire engines and tractors on display.