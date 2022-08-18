Pictures to bring back memories of a fundraising golf day in 2007
We’ve been looking back in time again through the Mid Ulster Mail archives and discovered this collection of pictures of a very special fundraising golf competition back in 2007.
By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:30 pm
The Marie Curie Cancer Care Golf Classic at Killymoon Golf Club was organised by Paddy and Eileen McErlean in memory of their daughter Claire.
Take a trip down memory lane and see if you recognise any of the people featured.
