On hand with tickets at the Marie Curie Cancer Care Golf Classic in 2007 organised by Paddy and Elieen McErlean in memory of their daugher Claire were Gail Holmes ( Marie Curie Cancer Care Magherafelt branch), Roisin Gillen and Liz Chamber ( branch secretary).
Pictures to bring back memories of a fundraising golf day in 2007

We’ve been looking back in time again through the Mid Ulster Mail archives and discovered this collection of pictures of a very special fundraising golf competition back in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:30 pm

The Marie Curie Cancer Care Golf Classic at Killymoon Golf Club was organised by Paddy and Eileen McErlean in memory of their daughter Claire.

Take a trip down memory lane and see if you recognise any of the people featured.

1.

Pictured on the first tee at the Marie Curie Cancer Care Golf Classic in 2007 were Peter Cassidy, Gordon McAllistar, Nigel Moore and Gerry Eastwood.

2.

Ann McMahon, Carmel Hagan, Moria McMahon and Evadne Steele check their score card.

3.

Madeline Dargan, Vickie Bowland, Kate Lennon and Rosemary Breslin.

4.

Daphine Ruddock, Dorothy Barnes, Pat McConnell and Edith Hall make their way round the course at the Marie Curie Cancer Care Golf Classic.

