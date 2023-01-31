Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council launches funding scheme for Coronation celebrations

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has launched a funding scheme to help local people to celebrate the King’s coronation in May.

Applications for £500 grants to celebrate the King’s coronation in the council area that hosts his official Northern Ireland residence are open to the local community.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had agreed late last year to spend a total of £50,000 marking the coronation of King Charles III this May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local authority, is home to the monarch’s Northern Ireland residence at Royal Hillsborough, which ratified the funding last week.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Sharon Skillen

Castlereagh East councillor, Sharon Skillen, who sits on the King’s coronation working group, said: “I’m delighted that my motion for a working group has enabled funding for communities to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

“It’s great that this event will be marked with flowerbeds and tree planting.

”I can’t wait for local schools and arts groups to take part in the watercolour competitions and tapestry workshops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council headquarters

“The £500 will enable groups to have celebrations for the whole community to mark the historic occasion.

“Similar to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, where groups could apply for £500, it was such a lift for our ratepayers and I would hope this can have a similar effect.”